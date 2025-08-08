Deployment of Cutting-Edge US Combat Equipment Continues despite USFK Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

The deployment of cutting-edge U.S. combat equipment on the Korean Peninsula reportedly continues, despite concerns about a possible drawdown of U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) as part of the Donald Trump administration’s plans for American troops stationed overseas.The U.S. army’s top-of-the-line Athena-R reconnaissance aircraft was deployed to the peninsula early this year, while the F-35-affiliated stealth fighter jet was deployed to participate in training.The cutting-edge MQ-9A Reaper drone is expected to be deployed to the Kunsan Air Base as early as the second half of the year before being relocated elsewhere.The Athena-R aircraft is set to replace USFK’s existing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets after their retirement.USFK Commander Xavier Brunson sought to ease concerns about their replacement Friday, telling South Korean media that the new assets have enhanced USFK’s capabilities.Bruson also said he believes a change within USFK is necessary, stressing that maintaining capabilities on the peninsula is more important than numbers.