Detention Warrant Hearing Set for Tuesday for Kim Keon-hee

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee on a string of financial crime and corruption allegations said Monday that it has submitted more than 800 pages of opinion documents to the court ahead of a hearing on whether to detain her.Special prosecutor Min Joong-ki’s team revealed during a press briefing that the documents were sent over the course of two days to prepare for the detention warrant hearing, set for Tuesday morning at the Seoul Central District Court.While Min is not expected to attend the hearing, eight people will be in the courtroom, including senior prosecutor Han Moon-hyuk, who investigated the former first lady in connection with a Deutsch Motors stock manipulation scheme.The team also announced it submitted an application to the court earlier in the day to change the location for Kim’s detention and confinement from the Seoul Detention Center — where her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, is being held — to the Seoul Southern Detention Center.According to the special counsel team, Kim was originally scheduled to be placed at the Seoul Detention Center to await the results of the warrant hearing, but the Seoul Detention Center asked that she be taken elsewhere.The special counsel team requested a warrant to detain Kim on Thursday after questioning her over allegations that she played a role in the stock price manipulation scheme, meddled in nominations for elections, and accepted bribes in exchange for business favors.