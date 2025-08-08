PPP Lawmaker Tells Special Counsel He Received Messages to Go to Party HQ during Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party lawmaker Cho Kyoung-tae told the special counsel investigating December’s martial law situation that on the night in question, allies of then-floor leader Choo Kyung-ho urged lawmakers to gather at party headquarters instead of the National Assembly.Speaking to reporters on Monday after about five hours of questioning as a reference witness, Cho said he received multiple Telegram messages from Choo’s associates despite the Assembly speaker instructing lawmakers to convene in the main chamber.He added that investigators are likely to look into why Choo remained silent on the messaging app.According to Cho, the counsel also presented phone records showing Choo spoke for more than seven minutes with then-Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on December 3, during which Han allegedly said the Cabinet opposed martial law but former President Yoon Suk Yeol proceeded regardless.Cho was one of just 18 of the People Power Party’s 108 lawmakers who participated in the repeal vote, which passed unanimously with 190 votes in favor.The special counsel is examining whether Yoon colluded with Choo to prevent lawmakers from attending and plans to summon Choo once more evidence is secured.Choo’s representatives have denied the allegations, saying he was not aware of the martial law plan in advance and did not discuss blocking the vote with Yoon.