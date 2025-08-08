Democratic Party Hails Liberation Day Pardon for Cho Kuk as Step Toward Restoring Honor

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party on Monday welcomed the Liberation Day special pardon that included former justice minister Cho Kuk, calling it “only natural” to restore the honor of those it described as victims of political prosecution.Party spokesperson Park Soo-hyun told reporters that it is only right to restore the honor of those who suffered from the reckless crackdowns of a prosecutorial dictatorship just as much as it is the government's duty to return the prosecution service to its proper place.He said the decision reflects the government’s focus on people’s livelihoods and national unity, adding that President Lee Jae Myung carefully considered both public sentiment and the demands of the times.Park acknowledged there will be voices of support as well as criticism and pledged the party would listen to all voices with sincerity.Cho, a key political ally of former President Moon Jae-in, resigned as justice minister in 2019 amid a corruption probe, was later arrested, and is serving a sentence on charges including bribery and document forgery—allegations he has long denied and described as politically motivated.