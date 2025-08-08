Presidential Office Says Liberation Day Pardons Aim to Foster National Unity, Restore Political Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s presidential office said Monday that the Liberation Day special pardons, which included former minor Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk, are intended to serve as “an opportunity to restore politics through dialogue and reconciliation.”Presidential spokesperson Kang Yoo-jung told reporters that President Lee Jae Myung supported the justice ministry’s proposal as a response to “the era’s demand for national unity” and as a way to “bring warmth to the livelihoods of the people.”Kang said the pardons were aimed at easing tensions heightened by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration in December and revitalizing the sluggish economy, adding that Lee had carefully considered opinions from across society.The sweeping measure covered small business owners, young people, drivers, business leaders, politicians from both ruling and opposition parties, labor activists and farmers.On political pardons, the presidential office said it sought input from religious groups, civic organizations and political circles before making decisions.Cho, who also served briefly as justice minister in 2019 before stepping down amid a high-profile corruption scandal, has maintained that the charges against him were politically motivated. He was convicted of illegalities in his children's university admissions and unlawful interference in a state inspection.Lee also instructed ministries to collect cases of livelihood-related offenders for possible review during this year’s Christmas season.