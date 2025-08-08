Heavy Rain to Hit Southern Korea Tuesday, Central Regions Wednesday, Easing Heatwave

Photo : YONHAP News

Torrential rain is forecast to continue across Jeju Island and southern South Korea on Tuesday before shifting to central regions on Wednesday, the state weather agency said.Under the influence of a stationary front, parts of Jeju and the southern coast saw up to 50 millimeters of rain by Monday afternoon, with additional downpours of 20–60 mm expected in coastal South Jeolla, Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang, and up to 80 mm or more in some areas.Jeju could receive 10–60 mm, while Gwangju, inland South Jeolla, North Jeolla, Daegu and North Gyeongsang are forecast to see between five and 40 mm, with the southern coast experiencing bursts of 10–30 mm per hour.On Wednesday, the central region, including the Seoul metropolitan area, may see 30–80 mm of rain in a single day, with some locations topping 100 mm amid hourly downpours of 30–50 mm.With cloudy skies and rain, the recent heatwave has largely eased, leaving only Paju under a heat advisory, and nationwide temperatures are expected to range from morning lows of 19–24 degrees Celsius to afternoon highs of 25–33 degrees on Tuesday.Authorities also warned of high tides through Tuesday due to strong lunar gravitational pull and advised caution along the southern and Jeju coasts, where powerful swells are expected.