Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Court Set to Hold Detention Warrant Hearing for Kim Keon-hee

Written: 2025-08-12 07:59:25Updated: 2025-08-12 13:16:04

Court Set to Hold Detention Warrant Hearing for Kim Keon-hee

Photo : YONHAP News

A hearing is set to determine whether former first lady Kim Keon-hee should face detention amid a special counsel investigation into a string of corruption allegations against her. 

The detention warrant hearing is scheduled for 10:10 a.m. Tuesday at the Seoul Central District Court.

Special counsel Min Joong-ki’s team requested the warrant on Thursday last week, saying Kim violated the Capital Markets Act and other laws.

Min’s team made the request after questioning Kim over allegations that she played a role in a stock price manipulation scheme, meddled in election nominations, and accepted bribes in exchange for business favors.

While Min is not expected to attend the hearing, eight people will be in the courtroom, including senior prosecutor Han Moon-hyuk, who investigated the former first lady in connection with the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation scheme.

If the court grants the warrant, it will be the first time in the country’s history that both a former president and his spouse have been taken into custody.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >