Court Set to Hold Detention Warrant Hearing for Kim Keon-hee

Photo : YONHAP News

A hearing is set to determine whether former first lady Kim Keon-hee should face detention amid a special counsel investigation into a string of corruption allegations against her.The detention warrant hearing is scheduled for 10:10 a.m. Tuesday at the Seoul Central District Court.Special counsel Min Joong-ki’s team requested the warrant on Thursday last week, saying Kim violated the Capital Markets Act and other laws.Min’s team made the request after questioning Kim over allegations that she played a role in a stock price manipulation scheme, meddled in election nominations, and accepted bribes in exchange for business favors.While Min is not expected to attend the hearing, eight people will be in the courtroom, including senior prosecutor Han Moon-hyuk, who investigated the former first lady in connection with the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation scheme.If the court grants the warrant, it will be the first time in the country’s history that both a former president and his spouse have been taken into custody.