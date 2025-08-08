Lee Urges Vietnam to Join Efforts for Peace on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has urged Vietnam’s top leader, Tô Lâm, to join efforts for peace on the Korean Peninsula.Lee made the call Monday at a state dinner for Lâm at a guesthouse within Cheong Wa Dae, the former presidential office in Seoul, saying this year holds special meaning as the 80th anniversary of both Korea’s liberation and Vietnam’s independence.President Lee said his government will respond firmly to North Korea’s nuclear and missile provocations in cooperation with the international community, while also working to restore inter-Korean dialogue and pave the way for peace and coexistence on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and cooperation.Lee then asked Vietnam to join Seoul on this journey.The Vietnamese leader said that since the two nations elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2022, their ties have deepened in all areas, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both nations.Lâm attributed the achievements to the tireless efforts of both governments, as well as to the active and substantial contributions of South Korean and Vietnamese business leaders.