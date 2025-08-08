Lee-Trump Summit Set for August 25

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to meet for a summit on August 25.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Tuesday during a press briefing that President Lee will visit the United States from August 24 to 26 for the summit at Trump’s invitation.Kang said that in their first face-to-face meeting, the two leaders are expected to discuss ways to develop the South Korea-U.S. alliance into a future-oriented comprehensive strategic partnership in response to changing international security and economic environments.The spokesperson added that while seeking to further strengthen the allies’ combined defense posture, the two leaders will discuss cooperative measures to build peace on the Korean Peninsula and achieve denuclearization.Kang said Lee and Trump are also expected to consult on ways to enhance economic cooperation in manufacturing sectors such as semiconductors, batteries and shipbuilding, as well as strengthening the economic security partnership, based on the recently concluded trade agreement.First lady Kim Hea Kyung will accompany President Lee on the trip.