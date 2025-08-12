Ex-First Lady Kim Keon-hee’s Detention Warrant Hearing Ends

Photo : YONHAP News

A court hearing to decide whether to detain former first lady Kim Keon-hee as she undergoes investigation on a string of corruption and financial crime allegations has ended after four and a half hours.Kim will await the results of the hearing, expected Tuesday night or in the early hours of Wednesday, at the Seoul Southern Detention Center.Earlier, she entered the Seoul Central District Court without responding to reporters’ questions.In its arguments, the special prosecution team reportedly stressed the need to detain Kim to prevent her from destroying evidence, as she denied all allegations while under questioning last week.Kim’s side is said to have argued that she faithfully obeyed the special counsel’s summons, that there is no reason for her to flee, and that she is in poor health.She is suspected of playing a role in a stock price manipulation scheme, meddling in election nominations, and accepting bribes in exchange for business favors.If the court grants the warrant, it will be the first time in the country’s history that both a former president and his spouse have been taken into custody.