Rival Parties Clash over Liberation Day Pardons

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition People Power Party has condemned President Lee Jae Myung’s Liberation Day pardons for former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk and ex-Democratic Party lawmaker Yoon Mee-hyang, calling them “the worst insult to the rule of law.”On Tuesday the opposition accused President Lee of granting political favors unrelated to the public good and undermining consistent law enforcement.The ruling Democratic Party responded by saying that public opinion on the pardons is not particularly negative, arguing that Cho’s family was destroyed as a result of the legal cases and the decision promotes national unity.The minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party welcomed the pardons as a first step toward remedying an injustice and vowed to complete the reform of institutions such as the prosecution.It will hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss its course after Cho’s return.The party dismissed speculation about a merger with the ruling party, saying it will aim for a sweeping victory in next year’s local elections and compete with the ruling party in the Jeolla region.