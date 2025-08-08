Lee Administration Aims to Cut Workplace Fatalities to OECD Average by 2030

Photo : YONHAP News

The Lee Jae Myung administration has set a goal to reduce workplace fatalities to the OECD average of two-point-nine deaths per 100-thousand workers by 2030, down from South Korea’s current rate of three-point-nine per 100-thousand.The Presidential Policy Planning Committee is expected to unveil the target as part of its five-year state affairs blueprint on Wednesday.This follows President Lee’s remarks at a senior aides’ meeting last month, when he vowed to end the “disgrace” of South Korea having one of the highest industrial accident and fatality rates among countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.The blueprint is also expected to include plans to expand the right to stop work and introduce a workplace safety disclosure system, both among Lee’s campaign pledges.Proposed changes would allow workers to halt work when there is a risk of imminent danger, not only when danger is already present, and restore broader authority for labor inspectors to suspend operations.The government also plans to halve the total amount of unpaid wages to a record low of under one trillion won by 2030, from over two trillion won last year.