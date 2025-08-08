Gov’t to Unveil Constitutional, Prosecution Reforms in State Affairs Blueprint

Photo : YONHAP News

The Presidential Policy Planning Committee will unveil on Wednesday the blueprint for state affairs over the next five years under the Lee Jae Myung administration.At a national briefing, the committee will present 123 policy tasks, with constitutional and prosecution reforms expected to top the agenda.Tasks related to constitutional reform are likely to reflect Lee’s campaign pledges, including introducing a four-year, two-term presidency, a presidential runoff system, parliamentary nomination of the prime minister, limits on presidential veto powers, and stronger parliamentary oversight of martial law decisions.Other proposals are expected to include separating prosecutorial investigative and indictment powers, strengthening oversight of the police, and bolstering the political neutrality of the Board of Audit and Inspection.In defense policy, the committee is considering abolishing the Defense Counterintelligence Command and completing the transfer of wartime operational control during Lee’s term.The economic blueprint is expected to focus on AI- and energy-driven growth, renewable energy expansion, balanced regional development, and a “basic society” initiative to guarantee a minimum standard of living for everyone.