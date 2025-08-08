Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

KOSPI Falls for Third Straight Session ahead of US Inflation Data

Written: 2025-08-12 16:41:59Updated: 2025-08-12 16:44:52

KOSPI Falls for Third Straight Session ahead of US Inflation Data

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks extended their losing streak to a third session on Tuesday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data, widely seen as a key indicator of the Federal Reserve’s next policy moves. 

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 16-point-86 points, or zero-point-53 percent, Tuesday to close at three-thousand-189-point-91.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ lost four-point-66 points, or zero-point-57 percent, to close at 807-point-19.

Energy, shipbuilding and entertainment stocks led the decline. 

Doosan Enerbility tumbled five-point-62 percent to 65-thousand won, while the Korea Electric Power Corp. slipped one-point-15 percent to 38-thousand won. 

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering dropped two-point-06 percent to 356-thousand won, and Hanwha Ocean lost two-point-eight percent to 104-thousand won. 

Entertainment heavyweight CJ ENM shed zero-point-eight percent to 74-thousand won, and K-pop agency Hybe fell two-point-42 percent to 282-thousand won.

Some large-cap tech stocks bucked the trend, with Samsung Electronics inching up zero-point-14 percent to 71-thousand won and SK hynix gaining zero-point-75 percent to 269-thousand won. 

Game developer NCSOFT surged ten-point-12 percent to 223-thousand won after reporting stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >