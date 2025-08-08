Counsel Team Confirms Phone Call between Ex-PPP Floor Leader and then Presidential Aide on Dec. 3

Photo : YONHAP News

A special prosecution probe team investigating insurrection allegations stemming from former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law bid has ascertained that former People Power Party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho talked on the phone with then senior presidential secretary for political affairs Hong Cheol-ho immediately after Yoon's initial declaration on December 3.Following a media report about such a telephone call, Deputy Special Counsel Park Ji-young told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday that that it would be improper to confirm every single phone call that took place, but that media reports “do not appear to be wrong.”Choo apparently talked with Hong in his car en route from his home toward the National Assembly, and then with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, followed by a call with Yoon.Cho Kyung-tae, a member of the People's Power Party, told reporters following a five-hour grilling by the counsel team on Monday that Choo talked with Han for seven minutes on the phone on the night in question.The team, led by Special Counsel Cho Eun-seok, is also looking into two months of records of PPP lawmakers’ Telegram group-chats which appear to have been deleted from the end of October to the middle of December.