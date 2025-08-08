JCS Chief Calls for Unwavering Readiness ahead of Joint Drills with US

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s top brass urged the military’s firm readiness against any provocation by North Korea, using the pretext of “self-defense” during the South’s upcoming joint Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises with the United States.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), Admiral Kim Myung-soo, chairman of the JCS, held an inspection at the 10th Fighter Wing on Tuesday, and called for troops to maintain a firm operational posture so they can immediately respond to any provocation by “the enemy" using the combined drills as a pretext.Kim’s remarks come after North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang-chol on Monday slammed plans for the joint drills, slated for August 18-28, warning that Pyongyang will exercise its right to self-defense in the event of any provocation.Kim, who also visited a warfighting simulation center, told troops to fulfill their duties by enhancing the allies' combined defense posture capabilities in the face of rapid changes in security and modern warfare.Seoul and Washington announced Thursday that they plan to carry out a simulation-based command post exercise as well as field training exercises, but that this year’s event has been adjusted, with about 20 of the 40 drills postponed to next month amid an ongoing heat wave.