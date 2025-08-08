President Lee Overhauls Wartime Laws ahead of Ulchi Exercise, Orders Stronger Wildfire, Tech Theft Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday approved a sweeping revision of wartime laws during a Cabinet meeting to prepare for next week’s Ulchi civil defense drill.Presidential spokesperson Kang Yoo-jung said 31 wartime decrees, including emergency fiscal and economic orders, were reviewed and passed, updating provisions that had become outdated over decades.Lee instructed officials to identify and revise other laws that no longer fit current realities, noting many had been copied from decades-old templates.He also ordered the defense ministry, fire agency and forestry service to finalize a joint wildfire prevention plan, including an early suppression system using military helicopters before next spring’s fire season.The Cabinet session also heard a report on measures to prevent the theft of small and medium-sized enterprises’ technologies.Lee stressed that penalties should be severe enough to deter any intent to steal technology, directing ministries to develop strict enforcement plans.