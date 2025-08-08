N. Korean Leader Expresses Full Support for Russia in Phone Call with Putin

Photo : KBS News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has spoken over the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed his “full support” for Russia.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) issued a report Wednesday about the previous day’s call, marking the first time the North Korean media have disclosed details of a phone conversation between the country’s leader and a foreign leader.Kim reportedly told Putin that Pyongyang will always remain faithful to the spirit of the North Korea-Russia treaty and will fully support all measures taken by the Russian leadership in the future.The KCNA said Putin showed great appreciation for the support from the North in liberating Russia’s Kursk region and for the bravery, heroism and self-sacrificing spirit displayed by the Korean People’s Army’s service personnel.A separate statement from the Kremlin said that during the call, Putin updated Kim on his planned talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, set for Friday in Alaska, but North Korea didn’t mention the summit between Putin and Trump.