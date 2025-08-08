Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korean Leader Expresses Full Support for Russia in Phone Call with Putin

Written: 2025-08-13 08:20:14Updated: 2025-08-13 16:03:53

N. Korean Leader Expresses Full Support for Russia in Phone Call with Putin

Photo : KBS News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has spoken over the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed his “full support” for Russia.

The North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) issued a report Wednesday about the previous day’s call, marking the first time the North Korean media have disclosed details of a phone conversation between the country’s leader and a foreign leader.

Kim reportedly told Putin that Pyongyang will always remain faithful to the spirit of the North Korea-Russia treaty and will fully support all measures taken by the Russian leadership in the future.

The KCNA said Putin showed great appreciation for the support from the North in liberating Russia’s Kursk region and for the bravery, heroism and self-sacrificing spirit displayed by the Korean People’s Army’s service personnel.

A separate statement from the Kremlin said that during the call, Putin updated Kim on his planned talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, set for Friday in Alaska, but North Korea didn’t mention the summit between Putin and Trump.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >