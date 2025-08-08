Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ruling Party Welcomes Kim Keon-hee’s Detention; Opposition Calls for Fair Investigation

Written: 2025-08-13 09:37:00Updated: 2025-08-13 14:33:27

Ruling Party Welcomes Kim Keon-hee’s Detention; Opposition Calls for Fair Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party and other liberal parties have welcomed the news that former first lady Kim Keon-hee is behind bars over corruption allegations, while the main opposition People Power Party is calling for a fair investigation.

The ruling party on Wednesday immediately issued a statement in support of the court’s decision to grant a detention warrant for Kim, calling it a milestone in putting the nation back on track and saying justice has prevailed.

Democratic Party spokesperson Park Soo-hyun said his party, together with the people, welcomes the court’s decision, calling it reasonable and adding that there was no way for Kim to avoid jail.

The minor Rebuilding Korea Party issued a similar statement, saying Kim reaped what she sowed and calling the decision a historic moment to reestablish the firm pillars of South Korea’s democracy. 

The People Power Party did not issue any official statement, but interim leader Song Eon-seog called for a fair investigation in accordance with the law while speaking on a radio show.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >