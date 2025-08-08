Ruling Party Welcomes Kim Keon-hee’s Detention; Opposition Calls for Fair Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party and other liberal parties have welcomed the news that former first lady Kim Keon-hee is behind bars over corruption allegations, while the main opposition People Power Party is calling for a fair investigation.The ruling party on Wednesday immediately issued a statement in support of the court’s decision to grant a detention warrant for Kim, calling it a milestone in putting the nation back on track and saying justice has prevailed.Democratic Party spokesperson Park Soo-hyun said his party, together with the people, welcomes the court’s decision, calling it reasonable and adding that there was no way for Kim to avoid jail.The minor Rebuilding Korea Party issued a similar statement, saying Kim reaped what she sowed and calling the decision a historic moment to reestablish the firm pillars of South Korea’s democracy.The People Power Party did not issue any official statement, but interim leader Song Eon-seog called for a fair investigation in accordance with the law while speaking on a radio show.