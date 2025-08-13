Special Counsel Raids PPP Headquarters in Ex-First Lady Case

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team investigating former first lady Kim Keon-hee has raided the headquarters of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) regarding allegations of meddling by Kim in the party’s election nominations and bribery concerning the Unification Church.The team sent investigators to the party headquarters in Seoul’s Yeouido on Wednesday morning to obtain electronic files, reportedly including documents from the party’s planning and coordination bureau.Kim, along with former President Yoon Suk Yeol, is suspected of intervening in the then-ruling PPP’s 2022 by-election nominations to secure the candidacy of former Rep. Kim Young-sun.In return, the ex-presidential couple is suspected of receiving dozens of rounds of favorable polling from power broker Myung Tae-kyun ahead of the presidential race.PPP Rep. Kweon Seong-dong is suspected of involvement in the alleged gifting of luxury items by the Unification Church to the former first lady through a shaman in exchange for a chance for the church to participate in state projects in Cambodia.The church’s former second-in-command, identified by his surname, Yun, reportedly admitted to the special team that church leader Han Hak-ja and other higher-ups had approved the delivery of illegal funds to Kweon and others close to the former president since 2021.