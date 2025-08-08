Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Labor Ministry to Toughen Penalties for Companies Involved in Industrial Accidents

Written: 2025-08-13 15:03:20Updated: 2025-08-13 17:05:17

Labor Ministry to Toughen Penalties for Companies Involved in Industrial Accidents

Photo : KBS News

The Ministry of Employment and Labor has announced plans to impose tougher penalties on companies that are involved in serious industrial accidents.

Vice Minister Kwon Chang-jun said Wednesday that proposed amendments to the Occupational Safety and Health Act would expand business suspension and bidding restrictions, currently limited to cases where two or more workers die on the job on the same occasion, to cases involving multiple worker deaths within a year.

POSCO E&C, where four workers died this year in separate accidents, avoided penalties under the current rules.

Authorities also plan to introduce provisions making it possible to cancel registration for companies with repeated fatal accidents, and to impose heavier fines and surcharges for recurrent safety violations.

Other measures include giving the labor minister the authority to order emergency work stoppages even in cases that do not meet the current definition of a serious accident, and requiring prime contractors to disclose safety records, including fatalities among subcontracted workers.

The ministry aims to finalize a comprehensive labor safety plan by next month after consulting with experts, labor representatives and management, and is also considering the creation of a permanent special committee on industrial safety.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >