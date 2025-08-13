Heavy Rain Batters Central Korea; More Showers Expected

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, thunder and lightning, struck the central part of the country on Wednesday, with record downpours of nearly 150 millimeters per hour reported in parts of Incheon in the morning.More rain is forecast through Thursday morning, with parts of the central region expected to receive 50 to 70 millimeters per hour.By Thursday, total rainfall is projected to exceed 200 millimeters in some areas of the Seoul metropolitan region, with up to 150 millimeters in inland Gangwon Province and up to 100 millimeters in the Chungcheong region.Other southern locations and Jeju Island are expected to receive between five and 40 millimeters Wednesday.While the rain will keep the central region cool, most of the south remains under a heat advisory.Thursday’s morning lows will range from 22 to 27 degrees Celsius and highs from 28 to 35 degrees, with rain in the central region easing by the afternoon.Rain is expected to return to the Seoul metropolitan area and Gangwon Province on Friday, when the country celebrates Liberation Day.