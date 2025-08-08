President Lee Vows to Unite Nation with 5-Year State Affairs Blueprint

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung pledged to move beyond conflict and division toward national unity as he unveiled his administration’s five-year state affairs blueprint.Speaking at the Presidential Policy Planning Committee’s public briefing when presenting the plan, Lee said it will serve as the foundation for building a country where the people are the true owners, or the “real Republic of Korea.”He said his administration will pursue an innovation-driven economy, balanced growth, and a “society with strong fundamentals” that safeguards citizens’ lives, while protecting national interests through pragmatic diplomacy.Lee stressed that the committee’s proposal is not final and will be revised based on input from the public and stakeholders.Reflecting on his first two months in office, he said he has worked urgently to revive the country without the benefit of a transition committee, focusing on restoring livelihoods, politics and diplomacy.He credited public support with helping the nation navigate what he called an “unprecedented national crisis” and vowed to continue working to create a better society for all.