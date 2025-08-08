80 Citizens to Present Appointment Certificate to President Lee on Liberation Day

Photo : YONHAP News

On August 15, the 80th anniversary of Liberation Day, a special ceremony will be held at Gwanghwamun Square in which citizens symbolically “appoint” President Lee Jae Myung, attended by three-thousand-500 citizens and representatives from various sectors.Eighty specially selected citizen representatives will present President Lee with an appointment certificate containing their individual wishes and hopes.They include go, or baduk, champion Lee Sedol, football coach Park Hang-seo, and a couple who blocked an armored vehicle during impeachment protests.Other honorees include rescue workers, Cannes-winning student filmmaker Heo Ga-young, and a couple who became the first in South Korea to naturally conceive quintuplets.President Lee will express his gratitude to the citizen representatives and pledge to serve the people with greater dedication.The three-part event will also feature performances for national unity and a public festival, with girl group Izna performing the hit song “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters.”