Economy

Seoul Shares Rally over 1% amid Rate-Cut Optimism

Written: 2025-08-13 16:54:25Updated: 2025-08-13 16:56:07

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks snapped a three-day losing streak Wednesday, climbing more than one percent on hopes for a U.S. interest rate cut. 

Investor sentiment improved after U.S. inflation data met expectations, prompting strong foreign buying. 

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 34-point-46 points, or one-point-08 percent, Wednesday to close at three-thousand-224-point-37, while the tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained six-point-91 points, or zero-point-86 percent, to close at 807-point-19.

Among major gainers, Samsung Electronics rose one-point-13 percent to 71-thousand-900 won and SK hynix jumped three-point-35 percent to 278-thousand won. 

LG Display surged 22-point-49 percent after reports that U.S. trade authorities had imposed a lengthy import ban on OLED panels from China’s BOE Technology Group, following a complaint from Samsung Display. 

Hyundai Motor advanced one-point-41 percent, Korean Air climbed five-point-45 percent, and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering gained six-point-six percent.
