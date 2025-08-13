Lee to Pursue Constitutional Change, with People’s Sovereignty at Forefront

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Lee Jae Myung administration has unveiled its five-year blueprint and identified constitutional change as its top priority. President Lee pledged to move beyond conflict and division toward national unity as he unveiled the plan, which he says will form the foundation for a country where the people are the true owners.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The Presidential Policy Planning Committee says the aim of the envisioned constitutional amendments is to make sure the country truly belongs to the people.Working as a de facto transition committee for President Lee Jae Myung, the committee outlined some 120 policy tasks on Wednesday and assigned the highest priority to constitutional change.During the event, Lee said the five-year road map will help the government rebuild a country left in chaos by his predecessor’s martial law attempt.[Sound bite: President Lee Jae Myung (Korean-English)]“I will build a country owned by the people, a real Republic of Korea where we are happy together. I will lead the way with the politics of unity, beyond conflict and confrontation.”The presidential committee introduced plans to prevent military intervention in politics through institutional reform.The committee is also seeking ways to diffuse what it sees as the excessive powers currently in the hands of the nation’s prosecution, police and state auditor.After his election victory on June 3, President Lee was sworn in the next day without a proper transition period or inauguration ceremony.After the policy committee event, the president announced new nominees for the education and gender equality minister posts, since his first-choice candidates fell through due to morality issues.With his Cabinet finally taking shape and his five-year road map in place, Lee is holding a symbolic ceremony on Friday, when 80 citizen representatives will present him with an appointment certificate.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News