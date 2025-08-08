Special Counsel Raids Ruling Party Offices in Probe of Alleged Unification Church Mass Enrollment

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel investigating former First Lady Kim Keon-hee attempted to seize the ruling People Power Party's membership list Wednesday as part of a probe into allegations the Unification Church orchestrated mass party enrollments.Investigators attempted to raid the party's Yeouido headquarters and its policy coordination office at the National Assembly, seeking computer records, but were met with resistance from party staff.The special counsel's office believes the membership list could be compared with church rosters to determine whether followers were signed up to influence the 2023 leadership race in favor of Rep. Kweon Seong-dong.Kweon, along with church figures and Jeon Seong-bae also known as a shaman has been implicated in alleged quid pro quo arrangements to support former President Yoon Suk Yeol in return for advancing church policies — accusations all parties deny.The raid follows earlier searches of Kweon's home and offices in July, as well as the inclusion of related allegations in the detention warrant request issued for Kim, who faces separate charges of stock manipulation, nomination interference and bribery.