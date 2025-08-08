Torrential Rain Floods Incheon Streets, Disrupts Rail Service and Triggers 200+ Emergency Calls

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rain along with strong winds flooded homes and streets across Incheon on Wednesday, prompting almost 240 damage reports by 4 p.m., officials said.Roads near Incheon Station were submerged around 11:20 a.m., forcing closures, while flooding on the tracks halted rail services between Juan and Bupyeong stations on the Gyeongin Line for about an hour.In the city's Seo District, markets were flooded and residents were forced from basement areas, while a collapsed wall at an apartment complex in Dong District led to precautionary safety measures.Incheon issued disaster alerts urging residents to reserve the 119 emergency line for urgent situations, as non-emergency calls overwhelmed the system.Floodwaters reached knee height in some neighborhoods, with residents reporting villages cut off and roads blocked by mud and debris.The Korea Meteorological Administration warned that heavy rain advisories would remain in effect through the night, with some areas expected to see 30–70 millimeters of rainfall per hour.