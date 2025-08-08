Trade Chief Vows to Conclude Follow-Up US Tariff Talks, Ease Burden on Exporters

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s chief trade negotiator Yeo Han-koo pledged Tuesday to conclude follow-up talks on U.S. tariffs with the national interest as the foremost priority, vowing close cooperation with businesses to resolve challenges.Speaking at a meeting in Seoul with exporters affected by high U.S. duties, Yeo said the latest agreement avoided the worst-case scenario but warned that growing protectionism still poses significant challenges.He noted opportunities are also emerging in areas such as the Korea–U.S. manufacturing partnership and new markets in the Global South, promising full support to help small and mid-sized companies seize them.The gathering shared results from the tariff talks concluded July 30 and collected feedback from firms in sectors including auto parts, steel, aluminum and cosmetics.Industry representatives cited uncertainty over final tariff rates, rules of origin, cost burdens and a lack of alternative market information as key concerns.Yeo also visited KOTRA’s “Tariff Response 119 Center,” which has handled more than six-thousand-400 consultations since its launch in February, with a growing share of in-depth inquiries on tariff comparisons and origin criteria.