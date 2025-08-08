Jailed Ex-First Lady Appears for Special Counsel Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Jailed former first lady Kim Keon-hee has appeared at special counsel Min Joong-ki’s office in Seoul for questioning for the first time since she was detained earlier this week.A van carrying Kim arrived at Min’s office in central Seoul at 9:52 a.m. Thursday, and Kim was not visible to the public as the vehicle entered the building through the underground parking lot.Kim was reportedly transported from the Seoul Southern Detention Center in handcuffs around 8:40 a.m.She was placed in custody after a court issued a warrant to detain her late Tuesday, citing concerns that she might destroy evidence.The special counsel team reportedly plans to question Kim about allegations that she and her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, received free polling services from power broker Myung Tae-kyun ahead of the 2022 presidential election in exchange for assistance in securing the nomination of former People Power Party lawmaker Kim Young-sun for a parliamentary by-election later that year.