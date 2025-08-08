Menu Content

Politics

Foreign Minister Cho: Trump’s Leadership Could Spur US-North Korea Dialogue

Written: 2025-08-14 13:24:51Updated: 2025-08-14 16:08:39

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun says he hopes U.S. President Donald Trump’s leadership can help create a breakthrough in stalled talks between Washington and Pyongyang.

Cho stated the position at a press briefing Wednesday, adding that he conveyed these sentiments to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House aides during his recent trip to Washington, and that they responded positively.

Cho also said that, as the U.S. maintains North Korea must give up its nuclear weapons, some “push-and-pull” will be needed in negotiations given Pyongyang’s demand for recognition as a nuclear state.

Another senior official said future talks are likely to begin by finding a middle ground, rather than proceeding solely on the basis of complete denuclearization or formal recognition of the North’s nuclear status.

Cho added that preparations for the August 25 Korea-U.S. summit are focused on expanding the alliance into areas such as nuclear power, artificial intelligence, quantum technology and biotechnology.

The officials also defended President Lee Jae Myung’s decision to visit Japan before the U.S., calling it an example of pragmatic diplomacy aimed in part at dispelling perceptions that the government is anti-Japan.
