Military Reaffirms Some North Korean Loudspeakers Removed despite Kim Yo-jong’s Denial

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s military says it stands by its assessment that North Korea dismantled some of its propaganda loudspeakers along the border, despite a denial from Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.In a regular press briefing Thursday, Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Col. Lee Sung-jun cautioned against being swayed by Pyongyang’s statements and said the military simply reported what it observed.On August 9, the Joint Chiefs announced it had detected activity indicating the removal of loudspeakers in some areas, with two of roughly 40 believed to have been taken down.However, Kim Yo-jong asserted in a statement via state media on Thursday that the North has not removed the border loudspeakers and has no intention of doing so.A military official said one of the removed devices has since been reinstalled, while the other remains dismantled, adding that the North may have halted the removal after learning of the South’s announcement.