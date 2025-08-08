Memorial Ceremony Held for Victims of Japanese Military Sexual Slavery

Photo : YONHAP News

The eighth annual memorial ceremony for victims of Japanese military sexual slavery was held in Seoul on Thursday, with over 200 participants including survivors, lawmakers, government officials, civic groups and young people.The event, held at the Ahn Jung-geun Memorial Hall, honored the testimonies of victims, euphemistically referred to as “comfort women,” and called for their message to be passed on to future generations.Vice Minister of Gender Equality and Family Shin Young-sook pledged to uphold a victim-centered approach and take full responsibility for resolving the issue, recognizing it as a national task.Of the six remaining survivors, only 97-year-old Lee Yong-soo attended, arriving in a wheelchair and staying until the end despite being too frail to speak with reporters.In a video message, President Lee Jae Myung expressed “boundless respect” for the survivors, describing their accounts as a solemn appeal to protect human dignity and universal human rights.Youth art contest winners were also recognized for works conveying messages of apology, remembrance, and the need to preserve victims’ memories as part of society’s collective history.