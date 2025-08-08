Special Counsel Suspends Attempt to Seize Membership List from People Power Party

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating allegations against former first lady Kim Keon-hee has attempted to seize a membership list from the People Power Party, but failed after being met with strong resistance.The team said Thursday that it suspended its raid of the party headquarters shortly after midnight due to the party’s adamant refusal.The raid was part of an investigation into suspicions that the Unification Church orchestrated mass party enrollments to influence the 2023 leadership race in favor of Rep. Kweon Seong-dong.The team said it never demanded the whole membership list, only a list of members who joined during a set time period.It said it will talk with the party about the most efficient way to receive this information.The team reportedly sent investigators to the party headquarters on Wednesday morning to secure the list of members who joined between December 2021 and April 2024.Investigators submitted the seizure warrant and requested the documents but suspended the attempt after a long face-off with party staff.