People Power Party Slams Special Counsel for Attempted Raid

Photo : YONHAP News

The People Power Party has slammed a special counsel team for attempting to raid the party headquarters and seize its membership list.Interim leader Song Eon-seog said in a party meeting on Thursday that the team’s demand that it hand in the personal information of the party’s five million members is akin to censorship of the people.He said the special counsel is demanding that the party completely turn itself over, and that it can never cooperate with such unjust requirements.The raid on Wednesday, which was aborted after strong resistance from the party, was part of the team’s investigation into allegations that the Unification Church orchestrated mass party enrollments to influence the 2023 leadership race in favor of Rep. Kweon Seong-dong in return for advancing church policies.According to the party, it agreed to look for the names of 20 people from the Unification Church to see if they were party members and none of them appeared on the list.