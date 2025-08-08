Criminal Rulings Finalized in Gwangju Hak-dong Collapse, HDC Awaits Administrative Decision

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court has finalized prison sentences for those responsible for the 2021 collapse of a demolition building in Gwangju’s Hak-dong, which left 17 people dead or injured, concluding criminal proceedings more than four years after the tragedy.On Thursday, the court upheld prison terms of two years and six months for Baeksol Construction’s CEO, two years for a subcontractor’s site manager, and a suspended one-year-and-six-month sentence for the demolition supervisor.HDC Hyundai Development Company, the main contractor, is still appealing Seoul City’s eight-month business suspension and a fine of 406 million won, approximately 290-thousand U.S. dollars, imposed for poor construction and subcontractor violations.The penalties have yet to take effect due to a court-approved stay of execution, and the Hak-dong District 4 redevelopment project, which was halted after the disaster, is proceeding as planned.The site will feature a memorial space for victims, including a monument and commemorative trees.HDC also faces trial and administrative sanctions over a separate fatal apartment collapse at its Hwajeong I-Park project in 2022.