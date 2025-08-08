Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Seoul Shares Inch Higher as Defense, Cosmetics Gains Offset Chip Weakness

Written: 2025-08-14 17:11:02Updated: 2025-08-14 18:55:02

Seoul Shares Inch Higher as Defense, Cosmetics Gains Offset Chip Weakness

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean shares finished marginally higher Thursday as gains in defense and cosmetics offset weakness in chip and pharmaceutical names.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose one-point-29 points, or zero-point-04 percent, Thursday to close at three-thousand-225-point-66, while the tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained one-point-16 points, or zero-point-14 percent, to close at 815-point-26.

Hanwha Aerospace rose zero-point-57 percent to 883-thousand won after a 250 million dollar K9 howitzer export deal with Vietnam, and LIG Nex1 gained zero-point-eight percent to 506-thousand won. 

Kolmar Korea climbed one-point-27 percent to 79-thousand-700 won, while LG H&H jumped three-point-04 percent to 305-thousand-500 won. 

In contrast, Samsung Electronics slipped zero-point-42 percent to 71-thousand-600 won and SK hynix eased zero-point-54 percent to 276,500 won. 

LG Display fell ten-point-61 percent to 11-thousand-880 won, retracing part of Wednesday’s 22 percent surge on news of a U.S. import ban affecting a Chinese OLED rival.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >