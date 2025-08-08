Seoul Shares Inch Higher as Defense, Cosmetics Gains Offset Chip Weakness

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean shares finished marginally higher Thursday as gains in defense and cosmetics offset weakness in chip and pharmaceutical names.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose one-point-29 points, or zero-point-04 percent, Thursday to close at three-thousand-225-point-66, while the tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained one-point-16 points, or zero-point-14 percent, to close at 815-point-26.Hanwha Aerospace rose zero-point-57 percent to 883-thousand won after a 250 million dollar K9 howitzer export deal with Vietnam, and LIG Nex1 gained zero-point-eight percent to 506-thousand won.Kolmar Korea climbed one-point-27 percent to 79-thousand-700 won, while LG H&H jumped three-point-04 percent to 305-thousand-500 won.In contrast, Samsung Electronics slipped zero-point-42 percent to 71-thousand-600 won and SK hynix eased zero-point-54 percent to 276,500 won.LG Display fell ten-point-61 percent to 11-thousand-880 won, retracing part of Wednesday’s 22 percent surge on news of a U.S. import ban affecting a Chinese OLED rival.