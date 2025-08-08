KBS Survey: Jitters over Security Drops 14%p from Last Year

Photo : KBS News

An annual KBS survey of South Koreans' sentiment on unification has shown that anxiousness over security has dropped 14 percentage points from last year to 64-point-five percent due to the recent ease in cross-border tensions.Respondents who were negative toward North Korea also fell six-point-five percentage points to 81-point-six percent.Sixty-five-point-six percent agreed on the need for unification, but 48-point-six percent said it's hard to achieve in a short time or an entirely impossible goal.About three-quarters of the respondents supported the government's peace overtures to the North, such as dismantling propaganda loudspeakers on the border.The largest number of respondents, accounting for 49 percent, said the most important North Korea policy for the Lee Jae Myung administration should be diplomatic efforts to achieve denuclearization, followed by economic exchanges.Fifty-six-point-five percent supported allowing individual tourism to the North, which the government is considering, but 43-point-five percent were opposed.The survey, conducted on one-thousand-582 people aged 19 and upwards for three days from July 30, has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.