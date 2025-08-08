Court Rejects JMS Bid to Block Release of Netflix Documentary ‘I Am a Survivor’

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court dismissed a request by the Christian Gospel Mission also known as JMS to block the release of the Netflix documentary "I Am a Survivor," which features allegations against the group.The Seoul Western District Court said it could not conclude, based on the evidence provided, that the film contains false information or defamatory material as claimed by JMS.The group had argued that the production spreads false accusations and harms the reputations of its members, but also withdrew a similar injunction request against Netflix after the court noted jurisdictional issues.Additional petitions filed by a JMS believers’ association and a former member were also withdrawn, clearing the way for the documentary’s planned Aug. 15 release.Produced by MBC and licensed to Netflix, the film is a follow-up to the 2023 docuseries "In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal," which sparked public outrage with its exposé on JMS and other scandals.The new documentary features survivors’ testimonies from four major cases, including JMS, the Busan Brothers Home abuse scandal, the Jijonpa gang murders and the Sampoong Department Store collapse.