Party Leaders Attend 80th Liberation Day Event

Photo : YONHAP News

Top officials from the ruling and opposition parties attended a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule.Participants in the event, held Friday at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul, included National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae, People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Song Eon-seok, Korea Rebuilding Party acting Chair Kim Sun-min, and Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok.But the leadership of the main opposition PPP and the minor conservative Reform Party are expected to skip the “People’s Appointment Ceremony” set for 8 p.m. at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, where civic representatives will present a certificate appointing President Lee Jae Myung as president.The two opposition parties said they will skip the ceremony to protest the special presidential pardons granted to former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and former lawmaker Yoon Mee-hyang, and also because they feel the event does not align with the spirit of Liberation Day.Former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon-hee, were not invited to the event because they are both in custody, while former conservative Presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak declined to attend, citing health reasons.