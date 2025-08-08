Heat Wave Advisories Reissued for Seoul, Central Region

Photo : YONHAP News

Heat wave advisories have been issued for Seoul and other areas in the central part of the country, with the hot weather expected to continue for the time being.As of 11 a.m. Friday, heat wave alerts were in place for Seoul, Daejeon and most parts of the central region.In Seoul, the alert was reinstated after nine days.A heat wave alert is issued when the maximum perceived temperature is forecast to surpass 33 degrees Celsius for at least two consecutive days, while a heat wave warning is issued when the maximum perceived temperature is forecast to exceed 35 degrees for at least two consecutive days.With the heat wave advisories now extended to the central region in addition to Jeju Island and southern locations, 88 percent of the country’s 183 meteorological areas are under heat wave advisories.Daytime temperatures for Friday are expected to range from 30 to 35 degrees Celsius, with perceived temperatures likely to exceed 31 degrees in most parts of the nation.