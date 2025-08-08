Menu Content

'Golden' from Netflix Hit 'KPop Demon Hunters' OST Reclaims Top Spot on UK Official Singles Chart

Written: 2025-08-16 12:57:01Updated: 2025-08-16 13:58:41

Photo : YONHAP News

"Golden," an original soundtrack from Netflix's global hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," has reclaimed the top spot on the United Kingdom’s Top 100 official singles chart.

According to the chart released on Friday, "Golden," performed by the film's fictional K-pop girl group, HUNTR/X, jumped a spot from the previous week to trade positions with last week's number one song, American singer-songwriter Chappell Roan's "The Subway."

The chart’s website said "Golden," in its eighth week atop the Official Compilations Chart, surpasses a record held by Barbie The Album, with its 18-thousand-631 streaming-equivalent sales over the past seven days beating Barbie’s biggest week of 17-thousand-681 in 2023.

The track had also topped the U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart earlier in the week.

Aside from "Golden," three other tracks from the album were included in the Top 100 with fictional boy band Saja Boys' "Soda Pop" and "Your Idol" ranking sixth and seventh, respectively, and real-life girl group TWICE's "Takedown" landing at No. 35.
