Court Issues Warrant for Pretrial Detention of Ex-First Lady's Aide over Dubious Investments

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court issued a warrant for pretrial detention of former first lady Kim Keon-hee's key aide Kim Ye-seong.The Seoul Central District Court issued the warrant on Friday against Kim, on charges of embezzlement in violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes, citing a flight risk and concern over destruction of evidence.The aide allegedly used his ties to the former first lady in receiving investments worth 18-point-four billion won, or around 13-point-two million U.S. dollars, from corporations and financial companies in 2023, despite his car rental company posting cumulative losses of 34-point-six billion won.A special counsel team investigating allegations on the former first lady took steps to obtain a warrant for the aide's arrest, invalidate his passport and seek Interpol's red notice, after he left for Vietnam following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment ruling in April.The aide, who returned to the country last Tuesday, was immediately apprehended upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport.Speaking to KBS before returning home, Kim denied that he had fled the country and claimed that he had practically severed ties to the former first lady after 2018.