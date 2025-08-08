Menu Content

Politics

S. Korea, India Hold Foreign Ministers' Talks on Bilateral Ties

Written: 2025-08-17 12:19:50Updated: 2025-08-17 12:47:41

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Saturday in New Delhi to discuss bilateral relations.

According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry on Saturday, Cho expressed South Korea's intention to further deepen the special strategic partnership with India, describing it as a key regional partner.

Jaishankar affirmed India's commitment to strengthening cooperation with the new South Korean administration and extended an invitation to President Lee Jae Myung to visit India at a mutually convenient time.

Both sides agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a new level, commemorating the tenth anniversary of the special strategic partnership.

The ministers also pledged to advance negotiations aimed at upgrading the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, enhance collaboration in economic security, and expand cooperation in the defense and arms industries.

In this context, Cho requested special support from the Indian government for South Korean companies operating in India.
