Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Justice Ministry Denies Yoon's Lawyers' Claim of Imminent Blindness

Written: 2025-08-17 12:38:11Updated: 2025-08-17 12:49:53

Justice Ministry Denies Yoon's Lawyers' Claim of Imminent Blindness

Photo : YONHAP News

The Justice Ministry has refuted claims by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's legal team that he is at risk of imminent blindness.

In a press release issued Saturday, the ministry stated that Yoon's overall health, including his eye condition, is not as serious as alleged, calling the claim of impending blindness "untrue."

The ministry noted that the Seoul Detention Center conducted a medical examination upon Yoon's admission and has since provided appropriate medical care, adding that Yoon was also permitted to receive two external consultations at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital for his ophthalmological issues.

In response, Yoon's legal team argued that the ministry's remarks reflect his condition at the time of admission, not his current state.

They said a diagnosis from Seoul National University Hospital confirming the risk of blindness has already been submitted to both the detention center and the court, and that doctors at Hallym University Hospital also stressed the need for regular treatment.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >