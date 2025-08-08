Justice Ministry Denies Yoon's Lawyers' Claim of Imminent Blindness

Photo : YONHAP News

The Justice Ministry has refuted claims by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's legal team that he is at risk of imminent blindness.In a press release issued Saturday, the ministry stated that Yoon's overall health, including his eye condition, is not as serious as alleged, calling the claim of impending blindness "untrue."The ministry noted that the Seoul Detention Center conducted a medical examination upon Yoon's admission and has since provided appropriate medical care, adding that Yoon was also permitted to receive two external consultations at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital for his ophthalmological issues.In response, Yoon's legal team argued that the ministry's remarks reflect his condition at the time of admission, not his current state.They said a diagnosis from Seoul National University Hospital confirming the risk of blindness has already been submitted to both the detention center and the court, and that doctors at Hallym University Hospital also stressed the need for regular treatment.