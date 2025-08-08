Cyberattack Attempts on S. Korean Military Internet Hit 5-Year High

Photo : YONHAP News

Cyberattacks targeting South Korea's military internet surpassed nine thousand cases in the first half of 2025, marking the highest number in five years.According to data submitted by the Cyber Operations Command to People Power Party lawmaker Yu Yong-weon on Sunday, a total of nine-thousand-262 cyber intrusion attempts were recorded during the first six months of the year.Of these, nine-thousand-193 were website intrusion attempts, while 69 involved email hacking, with no cases of malware infection reported.In comparison, first-half figures in previous years remained below seven thousand, indicating a sharp rise in attempted attacks this year.The Cyber Operations Command stated that while it is difficult to definitively identify the perpetrators, analysis of IP addresses and attack patterns suggests that most attempts likely originated from North Korea.Rep. Yu warned that the surge in cyber threats poses a serious risk, emphasizing that even a single breach of the military's online network could compromise command and control systems as well as critical information assets.