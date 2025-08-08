Special Counsel to Question Ex-First Lady, Associate, Shaman on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel team will question former first lady Kim Keon-hee on Monday, as well as a close associate and a shaman, in its ongoing investigation into a string of corruption allegations against her.Special counsel Min Joong-ki’s team said it has summoned the former first lady, her close associate Kim Ye-seong, and Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman also known as Geon Jin, for questioning at 10 a.m.The former first lady was questioned on Thursday for the first time since she was placed in detention earlier last week, but she reportedly refused to answer most of the questions.Kim Ye-seong will be questioned for the first time since he was detained on embezzlement allegations Friday.The associate allegedly used his ties to the former first lady to attract investments totaling 18-point-four billion won, or around 13-point-two million U.S. dollars, from corporations and financial companies in 2023, despite his car rental company posting cumulative losses of 34-point-six billion won.The shaman is alleged to have handed over lavish gifts to the former first lady on behalf of a religious group.