President Lee Watches Film on Korean Independence Movement with Citizens

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday watched a documentary film about Korea’s independence movement during Japan’s colonial rule.President Lee and first lady Kim Hea Kyung watched “La Resistance” along with 119 citizens on Sunday morning at a theater in Seoul, two days after Liberation Day marked the 80th anniversary of Korean independence.Lee had invited the public to the screening Saturday in a social media post, promoting the event as a chance to remember and honor the independence fighters.The presidential couple then visited a traditional market in Eunpyeong District in Seoul and met with merchants to ask about the impact of the consumption coupons the government has distributed to the public to stimulate the economy.Lee and Kim also visited nearby Jingwan Temple and prayed for the well-being of the country and its people, and for smooth governance.The temple’s chief monk showed Lee its treasured Taegeukgi, a rare national flag from the colonial period, before having dinner with him along with other monks.