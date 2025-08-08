Realmeter: Lee’s Approval Rating Sinks to New Low of 51.1%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating has fallen for two straight weeks to the lowest point since he took office in June.In a survey of two-thousand-three adults nationwide, conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Thursday last week, 51-point-one percent of respondents said Lee is doing a good job, down five-point-four percentage points from the previous week.Another 44-point-five percent said he is performing poorly, while four-point-five percent were unsure.The pollster attributed the decline to the controversies over Lee’s special pardons and the government’s tax reform plan, which could tighten capital gains tax rules for large shareholders.In a separate survey centering on political parties, the ruling Democratic Party’s approval rating saw a sharp drop of eight-point-five percentage points to 39-point-nine percent, falling below 40 percent for the first time in seven months.The opposition People Power Party’s approval rating rose six-point-four percentage points to 36-point-seven percent.The survey on the president’s performance, commissioned by the Energy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points, while the poll on political parties had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.