Special Counsel Questions Ex-Interior Minister in Martial Law Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating the December 3 martial law case is questioning former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min.Lee, who is currently in detention, was brought in for questioning at 10 a.m. at special counsel Cho Eun-suk’s office in southern Seoul.Cho’s team is questioning Lee about allegations that he ordered fire authorities to cut electricity and water supplies to local media outlets critical of the Yoon administration when the country was under martial law, allegedly on instructions from the former president.The former interior minister was placed in detention on August 1 on suspicion of playing a key role in an insurrection, abusing his power, and obstructing the exercise of other people’s rights.Lee is also suspected of perjuring himself at the Constitutional Court during Yoon’s impeachment trial, when he denied giving any orders to cut power and water supplies.The investigation team plans to indict Lee before his detention expires on Thursday.